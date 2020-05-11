Court sentences 4 murder suspects to death in Ekiti

Court sentences 4 murder suspects to death in Ekiti

Monday, May 11, 2020 7:51 pm


Death by hanging (Justice(

An Ekiti High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti on Monday sentenced four accused persons– Rashidat Abdul (f) 37, Oluwatosin Akarakiri (m) 32, Abdulrasheed Mutairu (m) 22 and Iyoriochile Eromoina (f) 18- to death by hanging.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Oluwatoyin Abodunde gave the death verdict, saying the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“I am persuaded that in the instant case, prosecution has proved the ingredients of murder beyond reasonable doubt by convincing and compelling qualitative unbroken circumstantial evidence and I so hold,” the judge said.

The judge said the accused caused the death of Samuel Oloyede (70) which contravened Section 316 of the Criminal Code, Cap C 16, Laws of Ekiti State Nigeria and the provisions of Section 301 (2)(2) of the Ekiti State of Nigeria, Criminal Justice Law,2014.

The act, according to the charge sheet, was committed on or about 5th of April, 2017 at Odo Owa Ekiti, Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The accused were first arraigned on Feb. 12, 2018 when the charge was read and interpreted to them, although they pleaded not guilty.

According to witnesses, the deceased was a pensioner who operated a brothel in his personal house as a means of livelihood where all the accused also lived.

They said there was a misunderstanding between the deceased and the accused persons on payment and sharing of revenue.

The witnesses testified further that the accused vacated the premises with the deceased missing and he was later found dead under a heap of clothes with his hands tied.

The matter was reported at the palace and later at Ijero Police Station.

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Oluwatoyin Marqus, called 12 witnesses, including the Investigating Police Officer and the medical personnel who conducted post mortem examination on the cause of the death of the deceased.

Exhibits tendered included statements of the accused, statements of the witnesses, photographs of the deceased’s dead body and medical report.

The accused, who had Chris Omokhafe as defence counsel, called no witness.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    COVID-19: Gombe State records first death
    22 mins ago

    Assault: Psychiatric hospital worker, wife, sent to prison in Edo
    29 mins ago

    Oil theft: 34 oil trucks disappear in Kaduna
    40 mins ago

    FAAC disburses N1.95tn in Q1, says NEITI report
    49 mins ago

    Africa’s COVID-19 cases rise to 63, 000 – WHO
    55 mins ago

    Lagos Govt. discharges 33 new COVID-19 patients
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: FG pays Nigerians on scholarship abroad
    1 hour ago

    EFCC returns $4,040 to Brazilian victim of internet fraud