Covid-19: CMD dispels rumour of death at FMC Lokoja

Monday, May 11, 2020 5:32 pm
It was speculated on Monday that an aide to the governor died of Coronavirus at the Federal Medical Center Lokoja. However, the Chief Medical Director debunked the rumour.
While reacting to the news, he said no aide to the governor was brought to the hospital and died due to Coronavirus on Monday. He stated that it was a rumour and that the people of the state should disregard it adding that they never received outpatient surffering from Coronavirus pandemic
Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo said there is no iota of truth that an aide to the governor died of Coronavirus.
The clarifications further boost the claim that there is no recorded Covid-19 case in Kogi State as at today.
