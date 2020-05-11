Covid-19: CMD dispels rumour of death at FMC Lokoja

The Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Center, Lokoja, Dr. Olatunde Alabi has said that no close aide of the state governor Alhaji Yahya Bello died on Monday due to Covid-19 at the Federal Medical Center, Lokoja.

It was speculated on Monday that an aide to the governor died of Coronavirus at the Federal Medical Center Lokoja. However, the Chief Medical Director debunked the rumour.

While reacting to the news, he said no aide to the governor was brought to the hospital and died due to Coronavirus on Monday. He stated that it was a rumour and that the people of the state should disregard it adding that they never received outpatient surffering from Coronavirus pandemic

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo said there is no iota of truth that an aide to the governor died of Coronavirus.

The clarifications further boost the claim that there is no recorded Covid-19 case in Kogi State as at today.