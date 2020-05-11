Covid-19: CMD dispels rumour of death at FMC Lokoja

Covid-19: CMD dispels rumour of death at FMC Lokoja

Monday, May 11, 2020 5:32 pm


Coronavirus


The Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Center, Lokoja, Dr. Olatunde Alabi has said that no close aide of the state governor Alhaji Yahya Bello died on Monday due to Covid-19 at the Federal Medical Center, Lokoja.

It was speculated on Monday that an aide to the governor died of Coronavirus at the Federal Medical Center Lokoja. However, the Chief Medical Director debunked the rumour.

While reacting to the news, he said no aide to the governor was brought to the hospital and died due to Coronavirus on Monday. He stated that it was a rumour and that the people of the state should disregard it adding that they never received outpatient surffering from Coronavirus pandemic

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo said there is no iota of truth that an aide to the governor died of Coronavirus.

The clarifications further boost the claim that there is no recorded Covid-19 case in Kogi State as at today.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    51 mins ago

    General Buhari was more democratic than President Buhari
    2 hours ago

    Simi Out With Onibu Ore
    2 hours ago

    Lockdown on Rivers: Eze condemns Wike’s ‘executive rascality
    3 hours ago

    UK PM accused of ‘confusion’ over plan to ease COVID-19 lockdown
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Medical doctor tests positive in Osun
    3 hours ago

    Police officer detained for killing 52-year-old man in Abuja
    3 hours ago

    Lockdown: 11 killed, 44 injured in Ogun road accidents
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19 may lead to 500,000 AIDS-related deaths in Africa – WHO