COVID-19: Ekiti’s testing centre ready this week – Fayemi

Monday, May 11, 2020 11:36 pm


Governor Kayode Fayemi

Arrangements have been finalised for the take-off of the Ekiti State’s COVID-19 Testing Centre, Gov. Kayode Fayemi disclosed on Monday.

He said that testing for Coronavirus would commence at the centre before the end of the week, thereby put an end to what hitherto obtained when past blood samples of suspected victims had to be sent to Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor made the disclosure during an on-the-spot assessment of facilities at the expanded Infectious Disease Unit, situated at the Oba Adejugbe General Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.

“This week, we will be formally launching our testing centre at the teaching hospital. So, I’m confirming this to you,” Fayemi told journalists after the inspection.

He explained that the testing centre would help the state test as many people as possible, as part of government’s efforts to further contain the spread of the Coronavirus in the state.

According to him, the expansion of the state’s isolation centre to a 100-bed capacity was also another proactive step to prepare against a possible surge in the number of patients.

The governor, who put the present capacity of the centre for COVID-19 patients at ten beds, stated that the state already had 10 active patients, while the results of some contacts were being expected.

The development, according to him, had justified government’s plan to expand the centre to a 100-bed capacity.

“We are expanding our infectious disease hospital bed space, as you know we have just ten-bed space in the one we are using now, but there is an increase and we have to prepare for the worse while we hope for the best.

“We want a reduction in the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the state, but right now, we have about ten active cases, that means all our beds there are fully occupied.

“So, we have to expand to a 100-bed space. So, if we have any additional patients, we are prepared for them,” he said.

