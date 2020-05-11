COVID-19: NCDC announces 248 new cases, total now 4399

COVID-19: NCDC announces 248 new cases, total now 4399

Monday, May 11, 2020 12:10 am


Coronavirus testing in Nigeria

Nigeria cases of COVID-19 increased by 248 on Sunday to take the tally of the infections in the country to 4399.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control which announced this on its website said 81 of the new infections are in Nigeria with 35, the second highest number in Jigawa.

Other states where cases of the virus were confirmed are Borno and Kano with 26 cases each, Bauchi with 20 cases, FCT with 13, Edo, 12, Sokoto 10, Zamfara, seven Kwara and Kebbi with four each, Gombe, Taraba, Ogun and Ekiti with two cases each while there is one new case each in Bayelsa and Osun.

This brings the number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 4399 with 778 patients discharged and 143 deaths recorded.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    CACOVID, NCDC to support Oyo with N350 million
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: NCDC activates 3 more laboratories
    4 hours ago

    Furore over interstate transfer of Police officers in Delta
    4 hours ago

    Kaduna Govt praises troops for neutralising bandits in 4 LGAs
    4 hours ago

    PDP NWC disowns ‘new’ Ogun Executive
    5 hours ago

    60-year-old U.S. citizen dies in Delta
    5 hours ago

    Police arrest 16 suspected cult members in Lagos
    5 hours ago

    Police arrest 4 suspects for allegedly killing maid in Lagos