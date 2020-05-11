COVID-19: NCDC announces 248 new cases, total now 4399

Nigeria cases of COVID-19 increased by 248 on Sunday to take the tally of the infections in the country to 4399.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control which announced this on its website said 81 of the new infections are in Nigeria with 35, the second highest number in Jigawa.

Other states where cases of the virus were confirmed are Borno and Kano with 26 cases each, Bauchi with 20 cases, FCT with 13, Edo, 12, Sokoto 10, Zamfara, seven Kwara and Kebbi with four each, Gombe, Taraba, Ogun and Ekiti with two cases each while there is one new case each in Bayelsa and Osun.

This brings the number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 4399 with 778 patients discharged and 143 deaths recorded.