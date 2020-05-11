Covid-19: Pastor Bakare offers church facility as Isolation Centre

The desire to keep the Covid-19 pandemic at Bay, has led to a new sense of collaboration and partnership between individuals, groups on one hand and government on the other. One of such partnership is between fiery priest, Pastor Tunde Banare and the Lagos State government.

Bakare who is Founder and Senior Pastor, Citadel Global Community Church, CGCC, has offered part of his church facilities at Akilo, Ogba area of Lagos to the Lagos State Government to be used as isolation centre for the treatment of Coronavirus patients.

According to Abuja Reporters, the Priest commended the state government, well meaning Nigerians and corporate bodies for the effort at curtailing the spread of Coronavirus.

“We commend the LASG and well meaning individuals and corporate bodies for their efforts at controlling the spread of this pandemic in Lagos and by extension Nigeria.

“We pray for divine health, wisdom and energy for the leadership of Lagos State and frontline healthcare workers

“The CGCC is offering the LASG parts of our current Church facilities at Akilo Road, Ogba, to be used as an isolation centre for COVID-19 cases.

“The CGCC Medical Missions will onboard LASG officials to ensure the best utilization of this space,” he said on Sunday.

Bakare added his church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, has also offered its private residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State to the state government to be used as isolation centre.

He said the church should desist from condemning government, but rather support them to fight the virus.

It would be recalled that former President Olysegun Obasanjo had at the onset of the pandemic offered a 32-room edivice to the Ogun State Government as Isolation Centre for suspects of the disease.