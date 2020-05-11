Covid-19: Youth group donates relief materials to 6 LGs in Ogun

in

Adejoke Monsurat/ Abeokuta

The Ijebu Youth Association has donated relief materials to residents of the six Local government areas that make up Ogun East Senatorial District of Ogun State to cushion the hardships arising from the Covid-19 lockdown.

The materials include, bags of rice, packs of hand sanitisers and nose masks. They were distributed to the vulnerable, aged and the poor in the local governments.

The benefiting Local Government Areas are, Odogbolu, Ijebu North, Ijebu East, Ijebu NorthEast, Ijebu Ode and Ogun Waterside.

Speaking to journalists during the distribution of the materials, the President of the Association, Comrade Emmanuel Fayomi, said the gesture was to assist the efforts of the government in providing succour to the people of the area.

Fayomi said, “It is of necessity to assist the effort of Ogun State government, which has been proactive during this pandemic period.

“It is very lackadaisical for us just to remain idle while the whole country is in peril we have to make our effort. My message to the youths is be law abiding to maintain social distance, use alcohol based hand sanitiser and they should key into the lockdown agenda of the Governor of the State.”

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Association, Comrade Prince Oyenuga Olufemi Temitayo called on other Nigerians to emulate the gesture.

“We have come to show the capacity of our leadership. We need to respond to the youth need as far as Ogun State is concerned we are representing the six local government in Ijebuland we need to come out to relief the youth from, hooliganism among others.”

Oba Itele Ijebu, Oba Adesanya Kasali in his remarks said, “at this pandemic time the youth have to keep to the rules in other to safe life of other people at this period youths should stay at home and sell the idea to other.”

“There are lot of awareness on the Television for the undergraduate, secondary school students. They should allow them take part in the activities as soon as the virus go to where it came from, so that they can begin their examinations.”

Appreciating the gesture, the Vice Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, Professor Abayomi Adelaja Arigbabu, said the gesture should not be limited to this period alone.