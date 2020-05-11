EFCC returns $4,040 to Brazilian victim of internet fraud

EFCC returns $4,040 to Brazilian victim of internet fraud

Monday, May 11, 2020 7:37 pm


EFCC operatives

Debora Moreira, a Brazilian victim of internet fraud, has acknowledged the receipt of the sum of $4,040 which was recovered on her behalf by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic  and Financial Crimes Commission,  EFCC.

 Moreira lost the money to  Emmanuel Tope, a convicted fraudster,  in a romance scam.

EFCC commenced  investigation of the scam in March 2019 and successfully recovered the money,   prosecuted and got the fraudster convicted.

The proceeds of crime was remitted into the victim’s account with Bank Itau S/A, Rua Ameirico Brasiliense, through the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    Demolition of hotels: Ex-NBA President, OCJ Okocha, backs Wike
    48 mins ago

    Chinese national forfeits $300,000 to FG 
    54 mins ago

    N12m scam: Fake Muslim Pilgrims Coordinator bags 28 years
    1 hour ago

    Yes, I insist that #ChinaMustPay Africa damages for COVID-19
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: CMD dispels rumour of death at FMC Lokoja
    2 hours ago

    General Buhari was more democratic than President Buhari
    3 hours ago

    Simi Out With Onibu Ore
    4 hours ago

    Lockdown on Rivers: Eze condemns Wike’s ‘executive rascality