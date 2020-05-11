Lagos Govt. discharges 33 new COVID-19 patients

Lagos Govt. discharges 33 new COVID-19 patients

Monday, May 11, 2020 8:06 pm


The Lagos State Government has announced the recovery and discharge of 33 new COVID-19 patients, increasing the number of recoveries in the state to 502.

The state Ministry of Health, through its verified Twitter handle on Monday, said the patients were nine females and 24 males, all Nigerians.

It said that 17 of the patients were from Onikan and 16 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centres had tested negative twice consecutively for COVID-19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 502,” It said.

Data from the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), showed that there were 63, 235 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,290 deaths, and 21, 821 recoveries.

