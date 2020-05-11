Lockdown: 11 killed, 44 injured in Ogun road accidents

Eleven persons died while 44 others sustained injuries in various road crashes in the state since commencement of lockdown between April 4 and May 8.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta on Monday.

Akinbiyi explained that during the period, 41 road crashes involving 15 private cars, 11 private buses, 18 commercial cars and 2 motorcycles.

He added that 12 commercial buses, 4 medium trucks and 5 heavy trucks involved in crashes were also were recorded during the period.

He pointed out that of the reported 41 crashes; eight of them were fatal, 20 serious while the remaining 13 were minor.

“During this period 212 persons were involved in road traffic crashes, out of which 44 persons (30 males, 14 females) sustained various degrees of injuries, 11 persons (10 adult males, 1 female child) were killed and 157 persons were rescued unhurt.

“46.31 per cent of the crashes were caused by excessive speed, 24.40 per cent by dangerous driving, 8.64 per cent by bad tyres, 7.28 per cent by driving against traffic and 13.37 per cent by other causes.

“The above report was witnessed by TRACE Corps in areas covered only,” he said.

The TRACE spokesman stated that the command apprehended 345 road traffic offenders during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown ordered by the Federal and Ogun State Governments.

Akinbiyi reiterated that the resolve to reduce deaths and injuries on all roads in the state was being pursued vigorously and relentlessly such that no traffic offender shall go unpunished.

He said that the TRACE Corps Commander, Seni Ogunyemi appreciated the unflinching support of the Traffic Whistle Blowers for their prompt information on crashes in the state.

He appealed to the motoring public to obey all traffic rules as well as stay-at-home order and remember that safety remained the responsibility of all road users.