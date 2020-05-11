Minister lifts Okawaraji’s Mother with gifts, cash

Minister lifts Okawaraji’s Mother with gifts, cash

Monday, May 11, 2020 5:23 am


Top left, Mr. Patrick Okwaraji, eldest son of the Okwarajis, receiving the cheque on behalf of Okwaraji’s mother who was indisposed from Mr Bamidele Ajayi, right, who represented Mr Sunday Dare, bottom left. Bottom right is the late Okwaraji

 

 

 Places her on  Monthly allowance

Afer long  years of neglects and abandonment as a result of the demise of her son Samuel Okwaraji who died while playing for Nigeria, respite finally came the way of  his mother, Mrs. Janet Okwaraji from the  Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare.

The Minister who was represented by  Bamidele Ajayi  at the home of the late  Eagles star in Abakpa-Nike in Enugu state  donated various food stuffs and provisions as well as cash gift of #50,000.

The other items donated include  rice,  Semovita, and beverages .

The Minister explained that the gesture was assist the mother in her old age as a mark of honour  for   the contribution of the  former Dinamo Zagreb  forward  to Nigerian football which   remains indelible  years after his death

His Word,” I have always been drawn to greatness and I admire people who live their lives to elevate the status of their community and nation . Okwaraji was not just a footballer, he was an icon and great patriot.

“ He was a great  professional who redefined football in Nigeria with  many young talents benefiting from  his ingenuity and sacrifices by  re-writing   our  country name in gold in  world football”.

Responding on behalf of the family, the eldest son of the Okwarajis, Mr. Patrick Okwaraji regretted that though their mother was slightly   indisposed hence she could not  receive the Minister’s representative ,  he expressed the family appreciation for the kind gesture.

Mr. Patrick Okwaraji  said he lacked the  words to describe the gesture from a serving Minister to lend support to the family after several  past attempts  had failed.

His words,“ Sam died almost 30 years ago, everybody would appreciate  if they feel he is worthy to be remembered and  appreciated for the little contributions he made even when he died in his prime.

“I thank the Minister  for deeming it  worthy to do this. it is  very encouraging that this is the first and only Minister to support the family. We are indeed very grateful. I honestly  dont know what to say    other than to say the the family  appreciate  this show of commitment to us which is long overdue”

Okwaraji  who was born on 19 May 1964  died on August 12th 1989 during  a World Cup qualification match against Angola at the National Stadium , Surulere, Lagos .

