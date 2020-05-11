Minister lifts Okawaraji’s Mother with gifts, cash

…Places her on Monthly allowance

Afer long years of neglects and abandonment as a result of the demise of her son Samuel Okwaraji who died while playing for Nigeria, respite finally came the way of his mother, Mrs. Janet Okwaraji from the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare.

The Minister who was represented by Bamidele Ajayi at the home of the late Eagles star in Abakpa-Nike in Enugu state donated various food stuffs and provisions as well as cash gift of #50,000.

The other items donated include rice, Semovita, and beverages .

The Minister explained that the gesture was assist the mother in her old age as a mark of honour for the contribution of the former Dinamo Zagreb forward to Nigerian football which remains indelible years after his death

His Word,” I have always been drawn to greatness and I admire people who live their lives to elevate the status of their community and nation . Okwaraji was not just a footballer, he was an icon and great patriot.

“ He was a great professional who redefined football in Nigeria with many young talents benefiting from his ingenuity and sacrifices by re-writing our country name in gold in world football”.

Responding on behalf of the family, the eldest son of the Okwarajis, Mr. Patrick Okwaraji regretted that though their mother was slightly indisposed hence she could not receive the Minister’s representative , he expressed the family appreciation for the kind gesture.

Mr. Patrick Okwaraji said he lacked the words to describe the gesture from a serving Minister to lend support to the family after several past attempts had failed.

His words,“ Sam died almost 30 years ago, everybody would appreciate if they feel he is worthy to be remembered and appreciated for the little contributions he made even when he died in his prime.

“I thank the Minister for deeming it worthy to do this. it is very encouraging that this is the first and only Minister to support the family. We are indeed very grateful. I honestly dont know what to say other than to say the the family appreciate this show of commitment to us which is long overdue”

Okwaraji who was born on 19 May 1964 died on August 12th 1989 during a World Cup qualification match against Angola at the National Stadium , Surulere, Lagos .