Police officer detained for killing 52-year-old man in Abuja

Monday, May 11, 2020 3:14 pm


Policemen checking vehicles

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says it has arrested and detained the policeman responsible for the gunshot that killed one Solomon Eze, 52, in Karimo area of Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the command, Mr Bala Ciroma, had ordered investigation into the incident.

Manzah said the CP commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased.

He pledged to ensure transparency in the investigation and added that the findings would be made public.

