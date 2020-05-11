Simi Out With Onibu Ore

Adejoke Monsurat

Despites the coronavirus pandemic rocking the world which has, one way or the other, taken the minds of many, a popular gospel singer Simioluwa Adegbesan,(A.k.a Simi Essay) again has decided to use the gift God gave him to praise Him. He did this in his new hit, ‘Onibu Ore’, featuring Fizzy, to remind the world there is God and only Him can put an end to the deadly virus.

Simi Essay, a Yoruba gospel singer, is a Nigerian in Diaspora who has been using his voice to win souls for God through songs.

Essay who found career in singing first in 2017, hit market with his single, ‘Roin Roin and Aribirabata’, featuring Tosin B and LC Beats.

Simi acquired a lot of experiences as a music director and judge for series of gospel music.