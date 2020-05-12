Bandits kill 15 in Kaduna community

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 9:12 pm


The Police Command in Kaduna State on Tuesday confirmed the killing of 15 persons by suspected bandits in  Gonar Rogo village in Kufana District of  Kajuru Local Government Area of the State.
The Police, in a statement issued in Kaduna by the Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, vowed to apprehend the culprits.
Jalige said the command received a distress call on Tuesday through DPO Kajuru that a group of armed men on motorbikes invaded Gonar Rogo, a remote village in Kufana district, Kajuru LGA.
“The attackers started shooting sporadically, attacking the villagers and in the process shot and killed 15 persons, and injured five others,” he said.
He explained that, on the receipt of the information, the Command promptly mobilized Combined  Teams of PMF personnel, conventional Police in synergy with the Army and the local Vigilante to the area.
” While we embarked on an intensive manhunt for the fleeing attackers, both the dead and the injured victims were evacuated to hospital,” he said.
 According to him, reinforcement has been drafted to the area for intensive combing and patrol, with a view to forestalling further breakdown of law and order or reprisal attacks, as well as the arrest of perpetrators.
He said the Commissioner of Police, Umar  Muri, was saddened by the attack and appealed for calm as he reiterated the Command’s commitment to apprehend the culprits.
“The Command calls on members of the public to continue to assist the Police with useful information that could help in addressing these challenges and for the possible arrest of these criminals,” Kajuru said.
