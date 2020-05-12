Buhari appoints RMAFC Secretary, CMD DG

Buhari appoints RMAFC Secretary, CMD DG

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 11:57 am


President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr Mohammad Shehu as Secretary, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), for an initial term of five years with effect from March 19.
Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), made the disclosure in a statement signed by Mr Willie Bassey, Director of Information, office of the SGF, in Abuja.
Buhari also approved the appointment of Mr Bitrus  Chinoko as the Director-General of the Centre for Management Development (CMD), Lagos, with effect from April 27.
Until his appointment, Chinoko was in an acting capacity at the CMD.
The President congratulated the new appointees and urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their appointments.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 seconds ago

    COVID-19: UCH to produce Hazmat suits for healthcare workers
    12 mins ago

    Lockdown: How we will operate school feeding programme – Minister
    29 mins ago

    Senegal to re-open mosques, ease restrictions as coronavirus cases jump
    29 mins ago

    Throwback: Why I Attempted Suicide-Zik
    33 mins ago

    Toyota, Honda car sales hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic 
    38 mins ago

    EFCC secures AVM Obong’s N510m interim forfeiture
    52 mins ago

    Ecobank Nigeria Holds Virtual Graduation Ceremony For Batch 7 Trainees
    1 hour ago

    Demolition of Prodest Hotel: The untold story