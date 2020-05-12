Covid-19: Edo Govt extends curfew for 14 days, explains why

By Jethro Ibileke

Edo state government has explained why it has continued to impose a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie, explained this in a statement on Wednesday, while announcing an extension of the curfew for another 14 days, starting from May 13, 2020.

According to him, “The curfew, which is effective between 8pm and 6am daily, was extended to limit movement within the state at night, [to] ramp up measures to contain the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

“This is in furtherance of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the state.

“Government reiterates that only those on essential duty are allowed movement within this this period.”

Ogie in the statement, tasked Edo residents to continue to adhere to regulations against the spread of the virus, including regular hand washing with soap under running water, or use alcohol-based sanitizer; wearing facemasks while in public and avoiding gatherings of more than 20 persons, among others.