COVID-19: Kano extends lockdown by one week  

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 9:05 am


Governor Ganduje of Kano State

Kano state government has extended the lockdown in the state by a week to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state.
The Commissioner for Information in the state, Malam Muhammed Garba made this known in a statement issued on behalf of the government late  Monday.
It said the action became imperative after due consultations with  Federal government and key stakeholders in the health sector.

Government said the measure was aimed at further reducing person-to-person contacts, considered as one of the major ways the disease was being spread.

It acknowledged the consequences of the measure on the public, but called for patience and support as the battle against the pandemic continued.

It further called on the public to continue observing strict personal hygiene measures through regular hand washing, use of face masks and social distancing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kano has 666 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 571 active and 32 deaths.
As per the update of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the state had discharged 63 persons as at 11:45pm of May 11, 2020.
A week ago, the state relaxed the lockdown order by allowing residents to move freely  on Mondays and Thursdays, from 10pm to 4pm every week.

The aim of the relaxation was to allow people make some shopping to cope with the Ramadan period amidst the lockdown.

