COVID-19: Kogi conducts tests with own kits, claims 111 test negative

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 8:44 pm


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Kogi Government said on Tuesday said that 111 persons it tested for coronavirus ( COVID-19) had returned negative.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, made the disclosure in a statement in Lokoja.

Fanwo, however said that the tests were conducted on the persons without the supervision of officials from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The commissioner said that the testing kits procured by the state were used to conduct the tests, and that those tested were picked randomly.

“Kogi State got testing kits independently, but followed NCDC guidelines.

“One hundred and eleven COID-19 rapid tests were conducted in Kogi State yesterday and all results came out negative,” he said.

The commissioner noted that the state still remained COVID-19-free.

“We shall not go to streets to pick people to be tested for COVID-19, but hospitals where people with similar symptoms are found and also based on any information of suspected cases,” he stated.

