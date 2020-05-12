COVID-19: Nigeria records 242 new cases, 10 deaths

COVID-19: Nigeria records 242 new cases, 10 deaths

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 12:15 am


Covid-19 Test in Nigeria

Nigeria reports 242 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 10 death from the infections on Monday as the number of the virus continue to grow at a galloping rate in the country.

The new cases, recorded at 14 State and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT brings the total number of the infections in the country as at 11, May to 4641, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

However, 902 of the cases have been discharged while 150 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory

NCDC further added that 88 of the new cases are in Lagos while 64 in Kano while 49 are in Katsina State.

Other States with new cases are Kaduna(13), Ogun(9), Gombe(6), Adamawa(4), FCT(3), Ondo(1), Oyo(1), Rivers(1), Zamfara (1), Borno (1), Bauchi(1).

