Covid-19: Nigeria sets for drugs from Madagascar

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Baring any change in arrangements, a drug used for the treatment of Covid-19 is expected to land in Nigeria soon. The drug, Covid Organic, CVO is produced in Madagascar. The country then sent consignment to Nigeria and other African countries in the spirit of brotherhood. This has brought smiles on the faces of many people.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha who is also a member of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 made this known on Monday during the daily briefing of the committee in Abuja.

TheNews gathered that Nigeria’s consignment was sent through Equitorial Guinea from where it will be arriving the country any moment from now. Covid Organic comes in two forms, for both curative and preventive measures.

The SGF confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that the drugs be picked up.

He, however, added that the President ordered that the products be subjected to validation process after they have arrived Nigeria..

Also speaking Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire shed more light the herbal mixture from Madagascar. “Concerning the question on the cure from Madagascar, this has been making the news and we have the promise of being able to get a sample of the herb/botanical product for analysis and also probably use that opportunity to speak with the health authorities particularly the scientific community on how they use it.

“We will also give that to the research community with us here (in Nigeria) to examine and do what they can do with it.

“We will like to compare the sample with the strain here in our country whether they are identical or similar and see what properties it has. Things like that are normally subjected to analysis to find out how it works,”

Ehanire emphasized that the drugs will first be subjected to safety tests before they can be administered on humans in Nigeria.