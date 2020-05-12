Covid-19: Ogun receives more donations



As Ogun State government continues to receive more donations from the Organised Private Sector and Corporate Organisations, it has lauded the donors for their support towards flattening the curve of the pandemic and reducing the hardship the lockdown might have brought to citizens of the State in the last six weeks.

The Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, appreciated the donors while receiving an Ambulance and 20,000 packs of food items from Ardova Plc and Prudent Energy and Services Limited, 100 pieces of disposable aprons from CELPLAS Industries, one truck of rice, sanitisers, and toothpastes from Daraju Industries Limited, as well as Zip Pack machines from Transport Services Limited.

’’We have received very generous donations. Despite the fact that the lockdown has been eased, government will still continue to provide relief packages for the citizens because many have not been able to get back to where they were before. Some sectors cannot take off because the economy is not fully back in place and some sectors are able to start up their business, many could not’’, the Deputy Governor.

She said though, the State have 117 cases at the moment but it has been very lucky with treatment, as ‘’none of the patients who actually came into the hospital systems lost their lives’’, adding that, ‘’God has been helping the State health workers to manage the cases’’.

While noting that, the worldwide pandemic has exposed a lot of challenges in different sectors across the world, the Deputy Governor explained that the State Government was doing its best to ensure that it does not affect its citizens, urging the companies to engage people in their communities by sensitising them on guidelines towards curbing the spread of the disease.

Earlier in his presentation, the team leader of Ardova PLC and Prudent Energy & Services Limited, Mr. Olu Adeosun, said the joint delegation was in the state to support it with an ambulance and 20,000 packs of relief food items that would cater for 20,000 households, noting that the organisation would continue to partner the state to flatten the curve of the virus.

Also, Celplas Industries, Sagamu, led by its Director of Operations (Technical), Engr. Sikiru Salami, said the organisation, which had earlier supported the state financially has brought 100 pieces of disposable aprons to support doctors and nurses who are in charge of victims of COVID-19.

In the same vein, Daraju Industries Limited, led by the Company’s representative, Mr. Oscar Macaulay, donated one truckload of rice consisting of 782 bags of 25KG rice, 209 bags of 50KG rice, 100 cartons of sanitizers, 100 cartons of multi-purpose Sparkle soaps and 100 cartons of toothpaste to support government in the fight against Coronavirus.

In his presentation, Chief Operating Officer of Transport Services Limited (TSL) Mr. Dotun Adigun, pointed out that one of his organisation’s key values was safety, noting that COVID-19 war would be fought and conquered with collaborative efforts.

While appreciating the efforts of the State Government in fighting the pandemic, he said TSL has been supporting with transportation services, as well as presentation of Zip Pack machines