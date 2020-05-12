COVID-19 screening: Group charges Nigerians on correct information

By Jethro Ibileke

As government at various levels intensify screening of people as part of effort to check the spread of Coronavirus disease, people going for screening have been charged to provide correct information about themselves to concerned authorities, to enable them get proper diagnosis.

Spokesman of a group, Peter Audubon, gave the charge weekend in Benin, Edo state, while giving out food items and beverages to some vulnerable persons, as palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown imposed to check the spread of the rampaging disease.

He urged every Nigerian, irrespective of status, to observe the social distancing policy and prohibition of public gatherings of more than 20 persons.

According to him, “It is important that people always provide correct information to the authorities, particularly the medical personnel as this will help them.

“Above all, we must follow all directives from the NCDC and government as a means to curtailing the pandemic.

“As family men, we thought it will be nice to reach out to the most needy and vulnerable in our community, particularly in this time of need.”

The group also called governments at all level to synergies with other stakeholders, with a view to bringing a speedy end to Covid-19 pandemic, which has left several persons dead.

“We want to also acknowledge those in the front line of this fight against an invisible enemy and calls for synergy between all concerned as we find cure to this virus,” the group added.