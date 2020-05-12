Gambari resumes as Buhari’s new chief of staff on Wednesday

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 4:17 pm


Gambari:

Professor Ibrahim Gambari, 78 -year-old retired diplomat and former Nigeria’s permanent representative to the United Nations will be unveiled as the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari at a virtual meeting of Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, it has been gathered.

This followed reports that Gambari, who served Buhari as Minister of Foreign Affairs under the military administration between 1983 to 1985 has been appointed in replacement of Mallam Abba Kyari, who died on COVID-19 complications last month.

Though the presidency is yet to officially confirm the report, however sources indicated that the professor of political science met with the President at about 8am on Tuesday at the State House preparatory to his assumption of the office.

Gambari, from Kwara State also served as United Nations as Under Secretary-General and Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Africa between 1999 and 2005.

