Kogi Governorship: Hope rises for Wada as Supreme Court declares double victories

It was Double victories for Engr Musa Wada and PDP as the Supreme court today in the case of INEC vs Musa Wada appeal No: SC.205/2020 dismissed the appeal against the use of forensic examinations of INEC materials in last year Kogi Governorship election. In another case the court held that Wada was qualified to stand in the election.

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal of INEC and affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal on the use of forensic examinations of INEC documents, Nigerian Post reports.

The appeals were heard by 5 man panel of Justices of the Supreme Court led by Hon Justice Sylvester Nguta JSC. Engr Musa Wada and PDP were represented by Mr Jibrin Samuel Okutepa SAN and A A Malik SAN and host of other lawyers

Similarly, the Supreme Court allowed the appeal of Engr Musa Wada and PDP in appeal No SC.201/2020, Engr Musa Wada and Anor vs Femi Joseph in which the Supreme Court held that the pre-election matter alleging forgery and false information in Engr Musa Wada primary school certificate was filed out of time.

The Supreme Court also held that the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja delivered on 25th March 2020 was a nullity because it was delivered without jurisdiction and outside of 180 days allowed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended. The judgment of the lower court was declared a nullity.

The two judgements coming from the highest court in the land have reactivated the hope of Wada and the PDP in the effort to reclaim victory in the Kogi Governorship election.