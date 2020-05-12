Kogi Governorship: Supreme Court clears Wada

The Supreme Court has vindicated Engr. Musa Wada over his Primary School Certificate and declared that he was qualified to stand as candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the November 16th Kogi State Governorship election.

The court stated that the action seeking to disqualify Wada is status barred and out of time. The court also faulted the lower court ruling and therefore ruled that the judgement is null and void.

The case was initiated out of time and therefore, the judgement of the Lokoja High Court is out of time. The five man panel of the Supreme Court stormed out of the Court after delivering the judgement.

Recall that earlier, a Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja, had ruled that the Wada, forged his primary school certificate. It held that the candidate lied on oath while submitting his Form CF001 to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the election and therefore disqualified him.

The suit filed by Femi Peter, a lawyer and citizen of Kogi, prayed among others for an order disqualifying the PDP candidate from contesting the election because he presented false information to INEC in support of his candidacy.