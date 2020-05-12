LUTH delivers second COVID-19 patient of a baby boy

LUTH delivers second COVID-19 patient of a baby boy

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 8:33 pm


LUTH

A team of doctors, anaesthetists and nurses, at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, delivered another woman, 37, with Coronavirus (COVID-19), of a baby boy weighing (2.6kg).

Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), of LUTH, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

“The baby was delivered via a cesarean section on Saturday, May 9.

“The mother and baby are doing well, we celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement,” he said.

the medical team had also on April 20, delivered a 40 -year-old  woman with COVID-19 of a baby girl, weighing 3.3kg.

