Minister Donates 5,000 Masks to Oyo State

As part of his initiative to help mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 virus, Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr. Sunday Dare has donated 5,000 pieces of Face masks to the Oyo State Government.

Making the presentation at the Oyo Staye Liaison Office in Abuja on behalf of the Minister, Senior Special Adviser, Media Mr. John Joshua-Akanji said” On behalf of the Minister for Youth and Sports

Development Mr. Sunday Dare, i hereby make this donation of face mask to the Government of Oyo State led by Engineer Seyi Makinde. The gesture is to lend support to the Governor’s campaign against the spread of the Vovid-19 virus. The Minister believes that the battle against the pandemic is a collective one which can be won when we unite and support each other. We would not relent until this battle is won. This is my token contribution and i believe it would ho a long way to compliment the his Excellency Engineer Seyi Makinde’s efforts. We shall continue to lend our support in whatever way we can until this virus is completely defeated”

While receiving the items on behalf of the Governor, Principal Administrative Officer at the Oyo State Abuja Liaison office Mrs Ladipo Jumoke said” On behalf of his Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State Engineer Seyi Makinde, i hereby receive this donation of face masks from our Honourable Minister Mr. Sunday Dare for the use of Oyo State in the fight against Covid-19. We sincerely appreciate his gesture and assure him that it would get to all the local Government areas in the state to prevent the spread of the virus. I assure the Minister that the masks would be put to good use”

It would be recalled that the Minister had earlier donated food items and other essential commodities to widows, the aged and vulnerable in some local government areas in Oyo state as palliatives due to the lockdown due to the scourge of Covid-19.