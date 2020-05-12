Natasha congratulates FG on Ajaokuta Steel

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Encomiums have been coming in for President Muhammodu Buhari for renewed efforts to resuscitate the Ajaokuta Steel Company. The candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP in the November 16th 2019 governorship election in kogi state, Barrister Natasha Hadiza Akpoti, has joined other Nigerians in commending the federal government on the matter.

Natasha made her happiness known on her Facebook page. She congratulated the “Federal Government on the recent constitution of the Ajaokuta Revival Implementation team.

The activist called on Nigerians to monitor progress on the steel complex. She also indicted some members of the committee alleging that they are compromised, without giving details.

The barrister said, “I congratulate the FGN on the constitution of the Ajaokuta Presidential Project Implementation Team (APPIT).

“However, I plead with Nigerians to demand utmost transparency through the disclosure of all processes by the publication of all monthly reports from the APPIT as a few of the team members are already compromised. May God guide the APPIT team and May God bless us all. She added.

Recall that, Barrister Natasha Hadiza Akpoti has been a focal force in the Ajaokuta revival struggle. Despite intimidation from different angles, Natasha stood her ground and today Nigeria is making progress on the company.