Putin’s spokesperson tests positive for novel coronavirus

Putin’s spokesperson tests positive for novel coronavirus

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 5:15 pm


Russian President, Vladimir Putin :

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, informed state media on Tuesday that he had contracted the novel coronavirus.

Peskov, 52, said the last time he had met with Putin in person was more than a month ago. Russia’s prime minister, culture minister and construction minister have also tested positive for the virus.

“I am receiving treatment,” Peskov said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.

Russia’s novel coronavirus caseload surpassed 230,000 on Tuesday to become the world’s second-largest, behind the United States, according to comparative data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Although Russia’s caseload has been rising by more than 10,000 per day for the past week, officials have noted a slight decline in the growth rate as regions seek to lift lockdown quarantine measures that have devastated the economy.

Putin, who has been working remotely for a month to avoid contracting the disease, announced this week that a nationwide non-working period intended to curb the infection rate would end on Tuesday.

Putin has tasked regional officials with determining when to lift stricter quarantine restrictions at the local level.

Russian domestic economic activities have declined by one-third since late March, according to Federal Government statistics announced last week.

Russia has been conducting about 170,000 coronavirus tests per day, Putin said in a video chat with senior officials on Monday.

Russia plans within the next two weeks to “practically double the number of tests, bring them to 300,000 per day,” Putin said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.

Russia has conducted nearly six million coronavirus tests, according to a federal monitoring service that publishes daily statistics.

More than half of Russia’s confirmed cases, 120,000, have been in the capital and largest city, Moscow, which has lockdown quarantine measures in place until the end of this month, with residents warned to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

The pandemic has strained Russia’s health care system, with overcrowding at medical facilities throughout the country. (dpa/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    How 2 Fed Poly staff were electrocuted in Ado Ekiti – Official
    18 mins ago

    Bayelsa guber: Again, Diri floors Alaibe
    58 mins ago

    Gambari resumes as Buhari’s new chief of staff on Wednesday
    1 hour ago

    Kogi Governorship: Supreme Court clears Wada
    1 hour ago

    Buhari seeks confirmation of 42 nominees career ambassadors (full list)
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: Ogun receives more donations
    3 hours ago

    UBTH commences testing for Covid-19
    4 hours ago

    Akinwumi Adesina: Best Man for the AfDB