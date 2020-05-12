Rivers PDP expels wanted Eleme LGA Youth Leader

Inaugurates new State Executive

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expelled the Youth Leader of the party for Eleme Local Government Area, Mr. Princewill Osareojiji.

A statement from the office of the outgoing state chairman of the party in Rivers,Bro Felix Obuah, said Osareojiji was expelled for insubordination, flagrant rascality, disobedience to the directives of the State government on COVID-19 and acts of criminality.

In the the statement he personally signed, Obuah frowned at what he described as “the nonchalant and criminal action of the PDP Eleme youth leader against the task force sent to the area to monitor compliance with the executive order on closure of hotels, clubs, public gatherings etc as part of the measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the State.

“It’s very unfortunate that the Eleme youth leader took his position as a party executive for granted to flout the authority of the Governor and orders of the State government by attacking members of the task force on COVID-19 and organizing a party in a hotel in Eleme to rubbish the efforts of government and relevant authorities to safeguard the lives of the mass of Rivers people and residents against the dreaded virus. I believe this will serve as a deterrent to others who may wish to engage in similar act to test the sincerity and political will of the state government to deal decisively with such recalcitrance”, Obuah declared.

He also urged all party members and Rivers people in general to see the efforts and actions of the State government with respect to COVID-19 as taken in good faith and in the best interest of Rivers people, and give the Gov Wike-led government the necessary support.

Our correspondent recalled that Governor Wike had placed a N5 million bounty for information that can lead to the arrest of Osareojiji for allegedly leading thugs to attack the members of the Eleme Local Government Taskforce on Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the newly elected officers of the Rivers State chapter of PDP will be inaugurated tomorrow, Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Obuah said the inauguration of the new State Executive members would hold at the Obi Wali International Conference Center, Port Harcourt at 12 noon.

Obuah said only the outgoing and newly elected State Executive members of the party are invited for the inauguration, advising those not invited to the event to steer clear of the venue.

The outgoing State PDP boss disclosed that the swearing in ceremony will be performed by the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi Owaji Ibani.

Obuah enjoined the outgoing and newly elected State Working Committee members to ensure that the peace and tranquility which heralded the conduct of the party’s Ward and Local Government Congresses are sustained during the exercise tomorrow.

While congratulating the incoming State PDP Executive members, the outgoing Rivers PDP Chairman, charged all those coming for tomorrow’s inauguration to observe all necessary precautions against the spread of Covid-19 by keeping social distancing, wearing of medical face masks, washing their hands and using alcohol-based hand sanitizers all through the duration of the event.