School Feeding: Minister inspects Take-Home Ration Kits for FCT

School Feeding: Minister inspects Take-Home Ration Kits for FCT

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 11:02 pm


A ration kit

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, has inspected 29,600 Take-Home Ration kits for pupils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Farouq said after the inspection on Tuesday at the Ministry’s warehouse in Idu, Abuja, that it was the final inspection of the items for the pupils, which President Muhammadu Buhari promised during his broadcast to the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN), reports that the items are part of the Home Grown School Feeding Programme, which commences on May 14.

Each of the Take-Home Ratio kits include 5kg bag of rice, 5kg bag of Beans, 500 ml Vegetable oil, 750ml Palm oil, 500mg salt, 15 pieces of eggs, and 140gm of tomato paste.

“This is one of the palliatives that should go to the society, which is a part of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

“This should have been an ongoing exercise meant for pupils in primary schools, but they could not be distributed because of the lockdown, occasioned by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“This will be replicated in all states of the federation where the Programme is operational, but the difference is that instead of the pupils coming to school, the food ration will be delivered to their door steps.

“We have our data, the list of beneficiaries and where they reside; we will ensure it gets to them,” Farouq, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Arabi Jalal, said.

Similarly, Mrs Grace Nwokocha, Store Officer of the Ministry, said the bags were being packaged for pupils in the more than 29,000 households in the FCT.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    47 mins ago

    Reps move to cancel Chinese/Nigeria loans
    Lawan 2 hours ago

    Why Senate is going ahead with probe of NDDC – Lawan
    2 hours ago

    Kogi Governorship: Hope rises for Wada as Supreme Court declares double victories
    2 hours ago

    Bandits kill 15 in Kaduna community
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Kogi conducts tests with own kits, claims 111 test negative
    2 hours ago

    Man, 32, dies of COVID-19 infection in Lagos
    2 hours ago

    LUTH delivers second COVID-19 patient of a baby boy
    3 hours ago

    Covid-19: Edo Govt extends curfew for 14 days, explains why