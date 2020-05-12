Senegal to re-open mosques, ease restrictions as coronavirus cases jump

Senegal to re-open mosques, ease restrictions as coronavirus cases jump

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 12:15 pm


Senegalese President Macky Sall

Dakar, May 12, 2020 (Reuters/NAN) Senegalese President Macky Sall announced the re-opening of mosques and churches and the easing of other restrictions imposed to contain coronavirus, even as the largest one-day jump in cases was recorded on Monday.

Sall ordered places of worship closed in March and imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew. Since then, the daily pace of new cases has picked up, 177 on Monday from a previous high of 104, with increasing community transmission in hotspots such as the holy city of Touba.

Senegal has recorded 1,886 coronavirus cases in total, including 19 deaths.

Sall, like other leaders in West Africa, has confronted public pressure to find more sustainable ways to balance public health with economic realities in the face of an epidemic that the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned could drag on across Africa for years.

“In the best of cases, COVID-19 will continue to circulate in the country until the month of August, or even September,” Sall said in an address to the nation.

“In this new phase that will last not a few weeks but three or four months, we need to learn to live in the presence of the virus.”

Sall also said the 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew would be shortened by one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening and that weekly markets could re-open.

Several other West African governments, including Burkina Faso and Ghana, have announced a similar easing of restrictions this month, while calling on their citizens to wear masks and practice social distancing. (Reuters/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    34 seconds ago

    COVID-19: UCH to produce Hazmat suits for healthcare workers
    12 mins ago

    Lockdown: How we will operate school feeding programme – Minister
    29 mins ago

    Throwback: Why I Attempted Suicide-Zik
    34 mins ago

    Toyota, Honda car sales hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic 
    39 mins ago

    EFCC secures AVM Obong’s N510m interim forfeiture
    47 mins ago

    Buhari appoints RMAFC Secretary, CMD DG
    52 mins ago

    Ecobank Nigeria Holds Virtual Graduation Ceremony For Batch 7 Trainees
    1 hour ago

    Demolition of Prodest Hotel: The untold story