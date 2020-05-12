UBTH commences testing for Covid-19



By Jethro Ibileke

Efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus disease in Edo state has received a boost, following the approval of the Testing Centre of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The cheering announcement was contained in a statement issued on Monday and endorsed by the Head, Public Relations Unit of the Hospital, Barr. Joshua Uwaila.

The statement noted that the achievement was made possible by the collaboration between the Hospital and the Centre for Excellence in Reproductive Health Innovation ( CERHI), of University of Benin.

According to the statement, “The collaboration which was initiated by the Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Prof Darlington Obaseki, provides access to the use of the Centre’s Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine for COVID-19 testing.

“With this new development, testing for COVID-19 for UBTH patients has become more efficient as travelling cost and time in handling test specimens have now been eliminated. This achievement adds traction to the fight against COVID-19 in Edo State.”

Meanwhile, Edo state Governor, Mr.

Godwin Obaseki, has expressed satisfaction with the collaborative effort by the management of UBTH with the state government, in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Obaseki disclosed this last Thursday, when he paid a visit to the UBTH Isolation Centre.

The Governor who was taken on a guided tour of UBTH Testing Centre among other facilities, by the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, expressed confidence that the Hospital will continue to provide quality healthcare to all its patients and clients.