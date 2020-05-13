Auchi Royal Family loses 3 notable Princes in quick succession

By Jethro Ibileke

The months of March, April and May of the year 2020 has not been fair for the Momoh royal family (lkelebe kindred) of Auchi, currently the custodian of the Auchi Royal stool, in Etsako West local government area of Edo state, as it has been struck by death, killing three of its prominent sons.

The three Princes, Azeez, Hafiz and Liasu, died in quick succession, between the months of March and May, this year

First to succumb to the pangs of death was Prince Azeez Momoh. He died in the first week of March, as a result of a brief illness, at the age of 68 years.

The late Prince who held the traditional title of Daudu I of Auchi Kingdom, was a notable Electrical Engineer, a politician and former Chairman of Etsako West local government area Transition Committee.

While the royal family was still mourning the great loss, death struck again on the 25 April, picking Hafiz Momoh, a 76-year-old retired Major-General. He died in Lagos during the lockdown curfew imposed by the Federal Government.

Hafiz who held the traditional title of Takobi of Auchi Kingdom, served as the Commandant, Nigerian Army Education Corps and also as Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

He was buried in accordance with Islamic rites at his country home in Auchi, after a full military honours due to officers of his rank.

Again, on May 5, news of the death of Prince Liasu Momoh, a Benin-based busines magnate and a one time leader of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria, UPN, filtered into Auchi Kingdom.

The deceased who died at 78, was the Madaiki of Auchi Kingdom, was a close associate and right-hand-man of the then Governor of defunct Bendel State, Prof. Ambrose Alli.

He worked in the Medical Department of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

In his tribute, a member of the Momoh Royal Dynasty and former Information Minister, Prince Tony Momoh, urged other members of the family to accept the demise of their brothers as the will of Allah.