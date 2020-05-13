Benin-Lagos transport operators defy interstate movement restriction

Benin-Lagos transport operators defy interstate movement restriction

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 3:55 pm


PIC.. INTER STATE MOTOR PARK AT OSHODI IN LAGOS ON TUESDAY (24/12/13)

Some transport operators, plying the Benin-Lagos route, on Wednesday defied the Federal Government’s restriction on interstate movement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the federal government recently imposed restriction on interstate movement to reduce community transmission of the coronavirus disease.

A NAN correspondent, who visited some unbranded motor parks in Benin City, reports that the operators are getting volumes of passengers travelling, especially towards Lagos.

At Oluko Motor Park, commuters pay as much as N4,000 to board a 15-seater bus, to Lagos but that the journey always terminates at the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) camp in Ogun.

Also, a taxi driver at Dawson road junction, who did not want to be identified, said that travellers from Benin City to Lagos paid N12,000 because the drivers had to bribe security operatives along the expressway.

“We spend up to N30,000 to settle officers at three different locations, Ore, Boundary and Shagamu during our journey to Lagos.

“I decided to convey passengers from Benin to Lagos because I cannot sit at home, doing nothing,’’ the driver said.

NAN correspondent also visited Iyaro Motor Park and observed that some transport operators were openly calling for travellers from Benin City to Lagos in spite of the government’s restriction on interstate movement.

