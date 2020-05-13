COVID-19: No ‘tackling’ under EPL protocol for training

COVID-19: No ‘tackling’ under EPL protocol for training

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 8:57 am


Liverpool’s Sadio Mane in action with Everton’s Seamus Coleman. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Players in the English Premier League (EPL) will be prohibited from tackling while pitches will have to be disinfected when clubs return to training, a report indicates.

The report further indicates that these are part of plans to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Citing an official protocol sent to EPL players and managers outlining conditions for returning to training, the report said pitches, corner-kick flags, cones and goalposts would have to be disinfected after each session.

Players will be tested twice per week for the virus and take a daily temperature check.

They will also be forbidden from congregating together or travelling to or from training with team mates, the report added.

The Premier League did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the report.

English football has been on hold since March along with most leagues across Europe due to the pandemic.

Yet, while clubs across the continent have begun training again and set dates for re-starting their seasons, England’s top-flight is yet to confirm plans for returning to training or matches.

Germany’s Bundesliga is set to become the first of Europe’s top five leagues to start up again when matches resume on Saturday.

The Polish, Austrian and Portuguese leagues have also confirmed start dates.

Clubs in Spain’s top two divisions have returned to individual training.

While no date has been set for matches to restart, La Liga president Javier Tebas has said he hopes action will resume from June 12.(Reuters/NAN)

