Covid-19: Ogun Assembly invites 2 Commissioners

Adejoke Monsurat/ Abeokuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly has invited the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker and her Special Duties and Inter- governmental affairs Counterpart, Barr. Femi Ogunbanwo, to appear before the lawmakers on Friday 15th May, 2020. They are to brief the Assembly members on the State Government’s efforts at reducing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the distribution of palliatives in the State.

The directive of the Assembly was consequent upon the motion moved by the Majority Leader and member representing Ado-Odo/Ota I State Constituency, Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by member representing Yewa South 1 State Constituency, Adeyanju Adegoke and supported by the Whole House through a voice vote at plenary presided over by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Earlier, Honourables Adeyanju, who commended the State government’s efforts and the proactive measures of the State Ministry of Health, put the total number of confirmed COVID19 cases in the State as at the previous day at 127, with 74 active cases, 48 discharged with five death recorded.

Corroborating Adeyanju’s submission, Honourables Abdul Bashir Oladunjoye and Wahab Haruna lauded the ingenuity of the Governor in giving a window of relaxation which allowed the people, especially artisans to earn daily income during the relaxation.

In his reaction, Speaker Oluomo admonished the people to adhere strictly to laid down measures at reducing the spread of the virus, with a call to all banks and other financial institutions to emulate one of the leading financial institutions by granting loan repayment holiday to operators of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, with a view to easing the effect of the lockdown on their finances and business activities during the period.

He also appealed to property owners, especially landlords to consider giving succor to tenants through slashing of rent or outright exclusion of rents for three months.