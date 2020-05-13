Curfew: Police impound 322 vehicles, arrest 325 persons in Oyo

The Police Command in Oyo State has impounded 322 vehicles and arrested 325 persons for allegedly violating the 7 pm. to 6 am. curfew imposed by the state government.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Shina Olukolu, disclosed this during a press briefing at the command’s headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 241 motorcycles and 61 tricycles were also impounded.

Olukolu said that 10 police officers were injured and three police vehicles damaged, while enforcing the curfew.

He said that the police would continue to enforce the curfew as well as the ban on inter-state travels.

While admitting that the enforcement of the ban on inter-state travels by the police had not been wholly effective, the police commissioner, however, said that his men were doing their best.

He said that the Joint Special Task Force operation of the command and other sister security agencies in the state was still active.

Olukolu solicited for the support of members of the public on credible and timely information that would enable the police to be proactive and combat crimes in the state.

Also, 36 suspects were paraded during the briefing for various offences, including armed robbery, impersonation, kidnapping, murder and cultism.