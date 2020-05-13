Gov. Lalong orders probe of killing of youth by security personnel

Gov. Lalong orders probe of killing of youth by security personnel

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 11:14 pm


Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State:

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has ordered an investigation into the death of Mr Rinji Bala, allegedly shot dead by security personnel along Zaria Road, Jos on May 12.

The governor in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Wednesday in Jos, said the investigation would unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing of the young man.

He assured the people of Plateau  that those found culpable would face the wrath of the law, saying that a security personnel allegedly linked to the incident had been taken into custody for further investigations.

Lalong appealed for calm while commiserating with the family of the deceased over the loss.

Meanwhile, the governor has appealed to residents in the state to continue to observe the lockdown directives put in place to combat COVID-19.

