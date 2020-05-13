Just in: Nigeria records 146 new cases of COVID-19, total now 4787

Just in: Nigeria records 146 new cases of COVID-19, total now 4787

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 12:22 am


Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC reported confirmation of 146 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of the virus in the country to 4787.

In an update published on its website, the NCDC also said the number of patients 959 of the patients have been discharged, while the number of lives lost to the infection in Nigeria has risen to 158.

According to NCDC, 57 of the 146 new cases are in Lagos while 27 are in Kano. Others states with the new cases of the virus are Kwara with 10 cases, Edo with nine cases, Bauchi with eight cases, Yobe with seven cases and Kebbi with four cases.

There are also four cases of the virus in Oyo, three each in Katsina and Niger, two each in Plateau, Borno, Sokoto and Benue and one each in Gombe, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ogun, FCT and Rivers.

 

