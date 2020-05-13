Kogi Governor congratulates Gambari

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 9:42 pm


Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has congratulated Prof Ibrahim Agboola Gambari (CFR) on his appointment as the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bello in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, described Gambari as a man of many parts whose vast wealth of knowledge and experience remain unrivaled in the African continent.

He said as a thorough bred scholar and seasoned career diplomat who had served in various capacities both at home and on the international scene particularly at the United Nations, Gambari’s appointment was no doubt a round peg in a round hole.

According to the Governor, Gambari would bring his wealth of knowledge to bare in the discharge of his new responsibility as the Chief of Staff to the President and ‘engine house’ of the Presidency.

“Just as the Late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari played prominent role in the success of the Buhari’s administration, your coming in to fill the vacuum will further add more colour to the administration’s achievements.

It is on record that Prof Ibrahim Gambari has had an illustrious career, spanning academia, government and international diplomacy, culminating with his appointment as the first United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Africa (1999-2005).

