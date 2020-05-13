Police arrest 14-member criminal gang in Yola

Police arrest 14-member criminal gang in Yola

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 10:32 pm


The Adamawa Police Command says it has arrested 14 suspected members of a criminal Shilla Boys gang, after bursting their hideout in Yola.
The police also said they recovered dangerous weapons from the gang.
DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the Command’s Spokesperson, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola.
Nguroje said the development followed the recent establishment of a Task Force by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Olugbenga Adeyanju.
“In its effort to ensure total sanity of criminal activities being perpetrated by the Radical Shilla Boys in the State.
“The  Command Task Force had bursted hideouts of notorious and Radical Shilla Boys situated at Jambutu, Doubeli, Wuro-Jabbe and Sanda Primary School, all in Yola-North and Yola-South Local Government Areas.
“During the Operation flush out, 14 suspected radical Shilla Boys were apprehended, two Tricycles and dangerous weapons recovered,” Nguroje said.
The spokesman listed the recovered items as 10  sharp knives, drugs and dry weeds suspected to be Hashish, among others.
He said the task force would not relent in raiding all black spots and criminal hideouts until every member of the gang was arrested.
Nguroje said that the suspects would be prosecuted on completion of investigation.
