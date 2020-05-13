Police arrest 9 suspected IPOB members, recover 13 stolen rifles

The Police Command in Delta said on Wednesday that it had arrested nine suspected members of the outlawed group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and recovered 13 police service rifles from them.

Parading the suspects in Asaba, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Hafiz Inuwa, alleged that the men who were arrested in April, were behind the numerous deadly attacks on policemen in Asaba and environs.

Inuwa said that the command’s sustained investigation of the attacks and snatching of rifles had yielded results with the arrest of the suspects.

He said the arrest of the suspects followed discreet, diligent and painstaking investigation by detectives in the command.

“Following recent series of attacks on policemen and snatching of service rifles, we have recorded great success with the arrest of these criminal elements.

“These principal suspects with strong link to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were arrested and they have made confessional statements.

“On April 5, at about 8.15 p.m., while acting on a tip-off, police operatives swooped on Ugwunwosu camp of the IPOB members and recovered arms and ammunition snatched from policemen.

“Items recovered include, ten AK-47 rifles with police service numbers and 10 magazines with 200 rounds of ammunition.

“Also, on April 24 one of the suspects, Christian Ndiogulu, led detectives to IPOB training camp in Ibusa, where another AK-47 rifle with 20 rounds of ammunition was recovered,’’ he said.

Inuwa said the rifle recovered in Ibusa was stolen by the suspects after an attack on a Police Safer Highway patrol team on the Ogwashi-Kwale road on Jan. 23.

He also disclosed that on April 29, two other suspects in the group led police detectives to Idumogi forest in Okpanam community where they buried stolen police rifles.

“The police recovered two AK-47 rifles, one smoke gun, one smoke canister, four AK-47 magazines, 212 rounds of ammunition, a set of Allen keys and a hand bag,” Inuwa stated.

He said that in all, a total of 13 police service rifles allegedly stolen during attacks on police patrol teams in the state were recovered.