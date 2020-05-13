Police arrest medical doctor, 6 others over alleged sale of 5-month-old baby

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has arrested a medical doctor and six others over alleged sale of a five-month old baby.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Fredrick Nnudam, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Uyo,

Unudam said that the doctor was an employee of one of the teaching hospitals in Calabar.

According to him, the arrest of the medical doctor and his alleged accomplices on May 8 followed a tip off.

He explained that one Grace Davies conspired with her sister, Abigail Davies, to sell a five-month-old baby to the doctor for N250, 000.

The spokesman for the command said that when the doctor was arrested and interrogated, he confessed to committing the crime and cooperated with the police in its investigation.

“The Anti-Child Theft Unit of the State Police Command on May 8, 2020, acted on credible information in a case of child trafficking and arrested seven suspects.

“The suspects were arrested in Itu, Akwa Ibom State and Calabar, Cross River State, following a tip-off.

“One Grace Asuquo Davis ‘f’, the mother of a five-month-old baby conspired with her sister, one Abigail Asuquo Davis and sold the said child at the cost of N250, 000 to one Dr Victor Onongha.

“The transaction was perfected through two human trafficking agents, one Clement Edem ‘m’ and Ekaette Okon Akpan ‘f’.

“The said doctor was arrested and he confessed to the offence, and led the police to arrest one Hope Jonah ‘f’, a laboratory scientist working at General Hospital, Calabar, who bought the child from him.

“On further interrogation, Hope Jonah ‘f’ confessed to the offence and also led the police to the Nigerian Army Barracks, Ebrutu, Calabar, where one Mrs Patience Livingstone was arrested and the baby was recovered.

“Patience Livingstone on her part admitted that her husband Livingstone Orji bought the child at the cost of N660, 000 from the laboratory scientist,” he said.

The police spokesman said that investigation was ongoing and the suspects would soon be arraigned in court.

Nnudam appealed to residents of state not to relent in giving useful information to the police through the dedicated hotlines, stressing that the command was determined to serve the people better.