Police in C/River arrest man for defiling step daughter

The Police Command in Cross River, has arrested a 48-year-old suspected rapist for defiling his nine-year-old step daughter.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Uche Anozia, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Calabar on Wednesday.

Anozie said the incident happened at Ekong Fishing Port, Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River, on April 15.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, name withheld, armed himself with a machete, covered the victim’s mouth with a piece of cloth, and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“After the ugly incident, the suspect threatened the victim and warned her not to tell her mother.

“Investigation however, is still in progress, and the suspect will be charged to court accordingly.

“I want to use this medium to reiterate that the command’ will not relent in its pursuit of proactive policing, during and after this global COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The police commissioner urged residents to continue to give useful information that would help security agents in curbing crime and ensuring a secure and peaceful state.