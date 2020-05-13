Police in C/River arrest man for defiling step daughter

Police in C/River arrest man for defiling step daughter

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 3:23 pm


The Police Command in Cross River, has arrested a 48-year-old suspected rapist for defiling his nine-year-old step daughter.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Uche Anozia, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Calabar on Wednesday.

Anozie said the incident happened at Ekong Fishing Port, Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River, on April 15.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, name withheld, armed himself with a machete, covered the victim’s mouth with a piece of cloth, and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“After the ugly incident, the suspect threatened the victim and warned her not to tell her mother.

“Investigation however, is still in progress, and the suspect will be charged to court accordingly.

“I want to use this medium to reiterate that the command’ will not relent in its pursuit of proactive policing, during and after this global COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The police commissioner urged residents to continue to give useful information that would help security agents in curbing crime and ensuring a secure and peaceful state.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    EFCC docks Oyo Permanent Secretary over alleged N4.4m scam
    19 mins ago

    How I predicted the lockdown – Pastor Oyakhilome
    20 mins ago

    Benin-Lagos transport operators defy interstate movement restriction
    1 hour ago

    FBI mistakenly discloses name of Saudi official linked to 9/11 attacks – Report
    3 hours ago

    CBN approves Agric loan for Kogi workers
    3 hours ago

    Reps member commends FG on Ajaokuta Steel
    4 hours ago

    Prof. Gambari resumes duty as Buhari’s Chief of Staff
    6 hours ago

    Why 471 persons died in Yobe in 3 weeks – Commissioner