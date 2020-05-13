Professor Gambari, who was appointed to replace Abba Kyari, who died of coronavirus (COVID-19) complications on April 17, 2020 had arrived at the Aso Rock presidential villa before the commencement of the virtual FEC meeting.
Professor Gambari was Nigeria’s Minister for External Affairs between 1984 and 1985. He has also served the United Nations in various capacities.
He the Chairman of the United Nations Special Committee Against Apartheid (1990-1994) as well as thebUnder-Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Department of Political Affairs between 2005 and 2007.
