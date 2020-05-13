Reps member commends FG on Ajaokuta Steel

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The lawmaker representing Ajaokuta Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Idrisu Lawal has joined other Nigerians in commending President Muhammodu Buhari for the inauguration of the Ajaokuta Presidential Project Inauguration Team, APPIT,

Lawal commended the federal government over concerted efforts to revamp the steel company built on a 24,000 hectares site in Ajaokuta, Kogi state by the Russians in 1979.

An elated Lawal in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Tuesday stated that the efforts of the Buhari administration in reviving the lost facility “was an attestation to the fact that he was a promise keeper.”

He said the people of the constituency, and Kogites in general owed President Buhari a deep sense of gratitude, affirming that the constituency would continue to give the administration it’s very best supports.

“We also thank the Federal government for showing faith in the possibilities which the steel company holds. We assure them of the constituency’s unflinching support in the revival process.

“Ajaokuta Steel plant has languished in economic unproductivity for about four decades with previous efforts at reviving it proving abortive; but we are confident and optimistic that, the Steel Coy will this time become a completed project with the President’s show of interest.

Lawal in the statement further disclosed that when completed, aside job creation and improving the socio economy of the nation, it will check avoidable massive foreign exchange losses to the country.

“We commend President Buhari for listening to the pressing need to redress the Ajaokuta Steel Company and the avoidable challenges. The setting up of the committee has further underscored the need to compliment the difficulties being witnessed with the present challenges in the global oil industry”, he added.

When revived, Ajaokuta Steel Coy is expected to generate important upstream and downstream industrial and economic activities in Nigeria.