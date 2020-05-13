Troops kill 9 Boko Haram terrorists, recover arms in Borno ambush

Troops of Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole have successfully staged an ambush at identified Boko Haram terrorists crossing point at Mainok-Jakana axis in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno, killing nine insurgents.
The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, in a statement, said the operation took place at about 6:30 p.m on Wednesday.
“So far, nine Boko Haram terrorists have lost their lives, two gun trucks mounted with anti- aircraft guns have been captured and exploitation is ongoing by the troops.
“Two soldiers are slightly wounded and the situation in the area has been normalised,” he said.
