Verbatim: Why I personally killed my baby-Adisa Funmilola

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 9:31 am


 

 

Adisa Funmilola

“I killed my baby and reported myself to the police. I filled a bucket with water, dipped her inside and held her head until she died.

I did it for three reasons. First, I didn’t have the financial might to take care of her. Second, I was tired and frustrated. But the most painful reason is that she deprived me of actualising my dream of becoming a lawyer.

“I would have aborted the pregnancy, but my father advised me against it. The person that is responsible for the pregnancy rejected me. I live with my sister, who has no job and I am also not working.”

Asked if she was aware of the magnitude of her offence, she gave a wry smile, and muttered,

“The most important thing is that I have killed the baby.”

-Adisa Funmilola, 22

 

