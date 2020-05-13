Why 471 persons died in Yobe in 3 weeks – Commissioner

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 10:08 am


Gov. MaiMala Buni of Yobe State

Dr. Mohammed Lawan, Yobe Commissioner for Health on Tuesday gave reasons for the 471 deaths recorded across different communities in the State in the past three weeks amidst fears that the deadly COVID-19 virus may has been claiming lives in the State without notice.

Lawan, who is the Vice Chairman of the state’s COVID-19 Committee, however,  said the deaths which occurred between the last days of April till date was not due to the global pandemic, according to preliminary report of the investigative response team constituted by the government.

According to him, 90 per cent of the deaths had no multiple case definition symptoms of Coronavirus disease, while further noting that most of those that died were elderly people.

According to him, “57 per cent of the total deaths had an underlying chronic illness, which include fever, hypertension, diabetes, renal disease, maternal mortality and accident victims.”

He added that the of the deceased start from 50 years and the majority of them were males.

“Sixteen of the 471 deceased relatives revealed someone with similar symptoms, and all were investigated and referred to a facility, while three out of the 16 met case definition of COVID-19,” he said.

Lawan added that that contacts were traced and placed on self -isolation while their sample were taken and are currently waiting for results for those suspected to have died of complications from COVID-19.

