2 drown in Kano community while bathing in pond

A 24-year-old, Umar Garba, and a 21-year-old, Rabi’u Ya’u, drowned on Wednesday while bathing in a pond at Zainawa village in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Public Relations Officer of Kano State Fire Service, Malam Saidu Mohammed, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

Mohammed said that the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when the duo went to take a bath.

“We received a distress call on May 13 from one Malam Ibrahim Ya’u at about 3:32p.m. that the bodies of the deceased were found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 4:00p.m,” he said.

Mohammed said that the corpses had been handed over to the village head of Dakata Village, Malam Bala Ibrahim.

The spokesman advised the general public to call the fire service on time in an emergency to save lives and property.

He also called on parents and ward heads to enlighten their wards and subjects to refrain from bathing in ponds and rivers.